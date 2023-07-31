Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead At Age 70

Famous actor Paul Reubens who played the role of Pee-Wee Herman died Sunday of cancer at the age of 70.

His family confirmed his death by releasing a statement to his official Instagram account on Monday. “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” they wrote.

Herman’s family went on to describe his health struggles and paid tribute to his skills as an actor and comedian.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit,” the family wrote in their statement. “A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Herman thrilled audiences with his signature voice and eccentric character, and entertained people of all ages and walks of life as he played the role of Pee-wee Herman, a character who rose to fame in the 80s and made a comeback in the 2016 Netflix film “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”

The talented star is being honored by fans, friends and fellow celebrities in a flood of loving messages posted to social media. (RELATED: Sinead O’Connor Dies At 56)

Funeral arrangements have not yet been disclosed.