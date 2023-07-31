‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies At 25 Of Possible Overdose

Star of the HBO series “Euphoria,” Angus Cloud has reportedly died at the age of 25, according to a TMZ statement published Monday.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family reportedly told the outlet.

Angus Cloud has sadly passed away at the age of 25. pic.twitter.com/PdBA0dolSO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 31, 2023

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued.

In an update posted shortly after the initial news broke, TMZ said that Cloud may have died of an overdose at his parents home in Oakland. Oakland police and the local fire department responded to a 911 call from the property, allegedly made by Cloud’s mother.

Cloud apparently did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reported.

The family asked that the world remember Cloud “for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

angus cloud (fezco) was such a loved character on Euphoria. this scene was so wholesome. it’s surreal that he’s gone pic.twitter.com/oUAyjlvqJ4 — cameron (@cambeserious) July 31, 2023

There were no specifics on the nature of Cloud’s death. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish)

Cloud shot to stardom for his role of “Fezco,” on “Euphoria,” which he held from 2019 to 2022. Tributes immediately started pouring out to the actor upon news of his death breaking. He was considered a rising star in Hollywood, with a number of upcoming credits to his name, according to his IMDB.

RIP.