Biden Takes 10-Day Vacation After Spending Over 22% Of 2023 In Delaware

President Joe Biden is currently on a 10-day vacation in Delaware after having spent nearly a quarter of the year so far at his private residences in the state.

A Daily Caller analysis of Biden’s 2023 public schedule found that he has spent 48 full or partial days at one of his Delaware properties, making up 22.7% of the calendar year thus far.

The president frequently departs from the White House on Friday and returns Sunday evening or Monday morning. He has a history of going home to his longtime residence, earning the nickname “Amtrak Joe” from his time being a Senator.

He was spotted relaxing on the beach Sunday, days after spending the week avoiding questions from the press on Hunter Biden’s court appearance in relation to his tax misdemeanors. On Monday, he rode his bike with first lady Jill Biden — the same day his son’s former business associate Devon Archer testified before House Oversight on alleged corrupt foreign business deals. (RELATED: Biden Spent Nearly 40% Of 2022 In Delaware, Camp David, Or On Vacation)

The White House has maintained that Biden has the right to spend time with his family and that he can work from anywhere.

“The times that the president has gone to Delaware, not including and we were very clear when he went to South Carolina in August and Rehoboth he was going to go spend time with his family which every president does. That is not unusual, that is not uncommon to do and the president has a right to spend time with his family just like every other American across the country,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in September of 2022.

“As it relates to trips that he’s made to Delaware: Look, the way we see that is the President could be President anywhere. He can — he can work from the Residence. He can work from the Oval Office. He can work from Delaware,” Jean-Pierre added at the time.

Former presidents have also taken vacations throughout their administrations, with former President Donald Trump frequently traveling to Mar-a-Lago and New Jersey. In October of 2022, CNN reported that Biden had surpassed Trump in his getaway time when comparing the same time frames.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told the Caller, “This is the latest proof point that Bidenomics is rebuilding the middle class and growing the economy so effectively, Republican officials are eager to talk about anything *but* President Biden’s record. Presidents of the United States are always on the job, whether they’re representing the country overseas or just 100 miles from the White House for a short trip to Delaware. Since he first served in the U.S. Senate, Joe Biden made a commitment not to lose touch with his roots and with what real Americans outside of Washington, D.C. are feeling. These critics may be among the strange, tiny group that thinks the Swamp knows better than where they come from, but they are the exception that proves the rule.”

Biden’s vacation also comes amid his 2024 reelection campaign. His campaign headquarters are based in Wilmington, Delaware, but no public plans have yet been announced on what Biden will be doing during his time off.

Biden’s campaign did not respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.