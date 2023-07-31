REPORT: Bud Light Sales Continue To Tumble, Expected To Be Dethroned ‘A Lot Sooner Than Anyone Had Ever Thought’

We’re close to witnessing history, ladies and gentlemen.

Bud Light has suffered yet another week of tanking sales amid the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, which has accelerated the traitorous company’s collapse and their title of being America’s top-selling beer.

For the week ending on July 22, the Anheuser-Busch brand saw their sales dip 26.8%, which is worse than the prior week for Bud Light that saw them decline at 26.1%, according to Nielsen IQ dollar sales data provided to the Daily Caller by Bump Williams Consulting.

In the process of this, Modelo Especial — currently the No. 2 beer in the United States — shot up 13.4%, according to the data.

For two decades now, Bud Light has dominated the beer landscape in America, however, that could all come crashing down in August, according to Bump Williams, the head of the eponymous consultancy.

“It’s going to happen a LOT sooner than anyone had ever thought,” Williams told the New York Post on Monday. “We have it surpassing Bud Light mid-August.”

Modelo Especial’s 8.2% market share year to date is just slightly behind Bud Light’s 8.4% figure, which is “the closest any brand has come to surpassing Bud Light as the King of Beers,” Williams said.

Bud Light to be dethroned as ‘King of Beers’ in August amid Dylan Mulvaney fiasco https://t.co/WW74rh8RTb pic.twitter.com/b6vY2NMd2o — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2023

Every time I write a Bud Light piece, I can’t help but to chuckle — this collapse is outright hilarious.

And quite frankly, I can’t get over how rapid this fall has been for Bud Light. It’s just crazy considering they were once an elite beer in America. Like we went over earlier, they dominated this country for two decades, and then it all evaporated in a matter of a few months. (RELATED: Non-Binary Rugby Star Dubbed ‘Hardest Hitter’ On Men’s Team Accused Of Injuring Multiple Women: REPORT)

Just wild. But I hope this goes to show you, America … we have a lot of power against these “woke” corporations.