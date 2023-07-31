Dramatic Video Shows Man Winched Away From Flood-Battered Car

A video of a man being winched away from his car in roiling floodwaters in China emerged Monday, Reuters reported.

The man clung to his flood-wrecked car, which was tossed about in floodwaters triggered by Typhoon Doksuri, before firefighters rescued him, according to footage shared by Reuters from China Central Television (CCTV). The incident reportedly occurred in Wu’an City, Hebei Province.

Typhoon Doksuri swept through China, turning roads in some suburbs into rivers and cars and road signs into flotsam, Reuters reported. Two people have reportedly been killed, their bodies pulled out of a river during an emergency patrol in Mentougou District, Beijing. (RELATED: Body Of 2-Year-Old Found In Delaware River After Floodwaters Claimed Mother, Sibling)

Various other apocalyptic scenes unfolded, such as a road crumbling, and two trapped emergency workers being evacuated via a rope bridge, the footage showed.

Beijing, Hebei, Tianjin, eastern Shanxi, and the southern province of Fujian saw heavy rain and widespread flooding as Doksuri, one of the worst storms China has experienced in years, swept through the country, per The Guardian. More than 31,000 people were reportedly evacuated from Beijing, while more than 354,400 people were evacuated from Fujian.

As Doksuri wanes, China is bracing for Typhoon Khanun, set to make landfall later this week, The Guardian noted.

Typhoon Khanun is expected to strike Japan first, as the U.S. military stationed on Okinawa brace for the Category 4 storm, expected to be the worst that they have witnessed in five years.