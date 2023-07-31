ESPN Planning To Hire Doc Rivers To Replace Jeff Van Gundy: REPORT

The four-letter network continues to make major moves.

ESPN is close to giving Doris Burke a promotion to the NBA Finals, hiring Doc Rivers to replace Jeff Van Gundy and moving Mark Jackson to either the “B” team or completely off the network, according to the New York Post.

After firing Jeff Van Gundy in late June, ESPN announced the goal of making Burke the first woman NBA Finals TV analyst and also planned to bring the legendary head coach Doc Rivers on board to join her, along with Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Mike Breen.

Though the deals are not yet completed, they are rapidly moving that way.

The developments have Jackson currently in limbo.

Per the New York Post’s report, Jackson could stay with ESPN alongside play-by-play broadcaster Mark Jones on the sports giant’s second team. But if he declines that offer, he could also see himself being ousted from ESPN.

At this point, I just want Disney to sell ESPN.

Nothing against Doc Rivers, Doris Burke and Mike Breen, but I personally was a fan of the back-and-forth between Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. How could anybody not be?

I love Doris Burke, but ESPN’s obvious social justice warrior move of the whole “first woman” blah blah blah just makes me cringe. And then on top of that, we don’t even know how Doc Rivers is going to sound in this whole thing. Fortunately, they were smart enough to keep Mike Breen on board to help smooth the transition, but good lord … I’m just so sick of Disney’s nonsense. (RELATED: ‘Glory To Jesus Christ’: Magic’s Jonathan Isaac Launches Values-Based Clothing Line For ‘Faith, Family, Freedom’)

We’ll see how it goes. I hope everything works out. Like I said, nothing against them. I’m just tired of Disney.

Time to sell ESPN — the product is crap.