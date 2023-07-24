Alex Rodriguez In Hot Water After ‘Punching A Little Person’ Comment

Alex Rodriguez did nothing wrong.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball featured a matchup between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, and the “Kay-Rod Cast” was over on ESPN2 featuring former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez and New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay.

Well … during the broadcast, the former Major Leaguer was talking about a hitting technique. But the analogy — though quite common with a lot of hitting coaches — ended up making some people angry (because of course).

“Posture up and [swing] right down, you can’t get in trouble. It’s like you’re punching a little person,” Rodriguez said. “With your right hand, it’s going boom, right there. With that knee down, and now you’re on top of the baseball.”

“Posture up and right down… like you’re punching a little person.”- A-Rod pic.twitter.com/6E5NuQE54J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 24, 2023

And the hate poured in.

Yet another awful ARod blunder trying to be so creative and descriptive . He makes everyone so uncomfortable. Always with the overdone , pre-scripted lines thinking he’s so articulate and cool — MARK GIANGRECO (@mark_giangreco) July 24, 2023

Further proof that A-Rod is a total fucking moron. Punching a little person? What a freaking idiot. https://t.co/EaG9jRH1Dy — Yankeeslife87 (@yankeeslife87) July 24, 2023

Sometimes it’s hard to believe A-Rod is an actual human being https://t.co/czCLpAeIww — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) July 24, 2023

Guys can apologize for stuff like this all day but my question will always be…how was that the first thing that popped in your head https://t.co/1PDNU6ZpTX — Caleb Johnson (@ATLjohnson18) July 24, 2023

No money on the books for suzy kolber, but this jackwagon keeps a job. LMAO https://t.co/gnJk1lru6F — Joshua (@JrWill23) July 24, 2023

…

Like I said, Alex Rodriguez did nothing wrong.