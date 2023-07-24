Editorial

Alex Rodriguez In Hot Water After ‘Punching A Little Person’ Comment

Former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez is being slammed for his "punching a little person" analogy that he made during ESPN's "Kay-Rod Cast." [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @awfulannouncing]

Andrew Powell Contributor
Alex Rodriguez did nothing wrong.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball featured a matchup between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, and the “Kay-Rod Cast” was over on ESPN2 featuring former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez and New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay.

Well … during the broadcast, the former Major Leaguer was talking about a hitting technique. But the analogy — though quite common with a lot of hitting coaches — ended up making some people angry (because of course).

“Posture up and [swing] right down, you can’t get in trouble. It’s like you’re punching a little person,” Rodriguez said. “With your right hand, it’s going boom, right there. With that knee down, and now you’re on top of the baseball.”

And the hate poured in.

Give me a break. (RELATED: Baseball Hall Of Fame Inducts Fred McGriff And Scott Rolen)

Like I said, Alex Rodriguez did nothing wrong.