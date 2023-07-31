DeSantis Unveils Economic Policy Plan If Elected President In 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday his 10-point economic plan if elected president in 2024, promising to fight for the middle class and decouple from China, according to a copy of the plan obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

DeSantis’ “Declaration of Economic Independence” is the third policy roll out of his presidential bid, following the unveiling of his agenda for immigration and the military. The governor’s plan seeks to bolster American energy independence, rein in the Federal Reserve and government spending, cut red tape and end environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investment banking, according to the proposal.

“We must be a society in which Americans who work hard and give the most of their God-given ability are able to succeed, to afford to buy a home, a car and to raise a family,” DeSantis said in a statement. “My promise is that I will always fight for our citizens, our families, our future, and our way of life – and I will never back down. We will take back control of our destiny — and ensure that our future is as proud, independent, and free as our past.”

Along with declaring independence from China, the economic plan includes “restoring merit for … economic advancement,” “lowering barriers to entry for working class Americans,” “creating a fair labor market by securing the border” and “opposing bailouts” for big banks.

The governor’s political team also released a video coinciding with DeSantis’ policy roll out, taking aim at President Joe Biden’s administration for overseeing record inflation and the numerous bank failures from earlier this year.

DeSantis’ policy roll out comes as his campaign is undergoing a reset after plummeting in the polls since his late May presidential announcement. The governor can be expected to focus more on the economy and foreign policy going forward rather than “culture war” issues, an outside adviser previously told the DCNF.

The governor announced his plan to “stop the invasion” in late June, where he pledged to build a border wall, target drug cartels and unleash state law enforcement to assist federal authorities. DeSantis promised to “rip the woke out of the military” when unveiling his policy on July 18, and plans to bolster readiness and fix recruiting problems.

“We cannot be satisfied with simply managing this decline a little bit better than the Democrats,” DeSantis said in his roll out speech. “I’m running for president because we need to reverse the decline of this country, and restore our country to the greatness that it deserves, and that begins by restoring an American economy that actually works for American families again.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.