‘I Have Seen Enough’: GOP Rep. Luna Says She’s Ready To Impeach Biden Over Hunter’s Business Deals

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said Monday she has “seen enough” and is ready to impeach President Joe Biden over his son’s business deals following testimony from a former associate.

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators Monday prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals,” according to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (RELATED: Devon Archer Confirms Joe Biden Was Called ‘My Guy’ By Hunter Biden)

“The only way we will truly be able to present facts to the American people and to move forward with getting evidence out there is to launch an impeachment inquiry,” Luna told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“And I’ve got news for you, Jesse, I was horrified I heard three Republicans saying they didn’t want to move forward for whatever reasons and this was just a tit for tat impeachment,” Luna continued. “This is not just tit for tat impeachment. This guy is publicly corrupt. We have seen it. If I did it, if you did it, we would be in jail.”

Luna called out Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who she said was one of three Senate Republicans who expressed skepticism about impeaching Biden.

“We are being stonewalled,” Luna said. “This guy is sitting in the White House selling access to countries that don’t like the United States and the Democrats that accused Republicans of being Russia collusion sympathizers, you have the president’s son working with Russian oligarchs, personally enriching their families and we are supposed to sit here and be quiet?”

“I am done here,” Luna added. “I want this guy to be impeached. I have seen enough.”

