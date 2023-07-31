Devon Archer Confirms Joe Biden Was Called ‘My Guy’ By Hunter Biden

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, confirmed that President Joe Biden was called “my guy” by his son Hunter, the House Oversight Committee said Monday.

The committee wrote on Twitter that Hunter Biden referred to his father as “my guy” after Archer spoke to the House Oversight Committee prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer confirmed that then-Vice President Biden spoke with his son’s business associates on over 20 occasions, the House Oversight Committee tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Calls To Say Hi’: Jonathan Turley Reacts To ‘Breathtaking’ Revelations From Archer Testimony)

“Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as ‘my guy’ by Hunter Biden,” the House Oversight Committee said.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden was referred to as “my guy” by Hunter Biden. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

“Devon Archer testified that the value of adding Hunter Biden to Burisma’s board was ‘the brand’ and confirmed that then-Vice President Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ and that the 20 phone calls were to sell ‘the brand,’” the House Oversight Committee posted on Twitter.

The New York Post initially reported on Hunter Biden’s efforts to leverage his father’s influence to increase pay from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, on Oct, 14, 2020, in an article based on materials from a laptop abandoned by the younger Biden at a computer repair shop that was later censored by Twitter and other social media sites. Contents from the laptop’s hard drive were authenticated by a cybersecurity expert consulted by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 31, 2023

“In December 2015, Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Burisma, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, placed constant pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from D.C. regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin. Shokin was investigating Burisma for corruption,” the House Oversight Committee tweeted.

Archer was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison on fraud charges relating to a Native American tribe in March 2022.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.