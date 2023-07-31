‘Joe Biden Calls To Say Hi’: Jonathan Turley Reacts To ‘Breathtaking’ Revelations From Archer Testimony

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley called revelations from Devon Archer’s Monday testimony on the Biden family’s business dealings “breathtaking.”

Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence. Archer was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison on fraud charges relating to a Native American tribe in March 2022. (RELATED: ‘Almost A Panic Setting In’: Turley Says Democrats, Media Have No ‘Maneuvering Room’ Over Biden Scandals)

President Joe Biden spoke with Hunter “more than 20 times about their business deals,” Archer said before the committee, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

WATCH:



“They are breathtaking. You’re talking about at least roughly two dozen calls in which then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged with the business associates of Hunter Biden,” Turley said. “You’re talking about meetings and dinners with some of the most corrupt figures in Europe and Joe Biden calls in to say ‘hi.’ They were talking about subjects like getting rid of the prosecutor in Ukraine and then up pops a call from the vice president. You can no longer ignore this, despite the denials of many Democrats.”

The younger Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision Wednesday.

Turley took aim at congressional Democrats, especially after Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman tried to downplay the phone calls then-Vice President Biden was on.

“At some point it insults the intelligence of voters. We’re looking at one of the most significant corruption scandals in our history,” Turley said. “I’ve been a critic of influence peddling for decades. I’ve never seen anything like the scope of this scandal and yet, you know, we’ll have to see which members choose the public over their party. So far, we haven’t had a lot out of them coming from the Democratic Party.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.