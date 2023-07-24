‘Almost A Panic Setting In’: Turley Says Democrats, Media Have No ‘Maneuvering Room’ Over Biden Scandals

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Monday that Democrats and the media were running out of “maneuvering room” over bribery allegations involving President Joe Biden.

Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified during a Wednesday hearing held by the House Oversight Committee on the criminal probe into Hunter Biden about alleged interference with the investigation by the Justice Department. Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Focus On Donald Trump’: GOP Reps Say Biden Probe Reveals ‘Serious Problems’ At DOJ)

“I think that there is almost a panic setting in the media. They all want to move on because the alternative is to recognize one of the most significant corruption scandals in modern history, but it’s something the media played a role in suppressing, so they want everyone to move on,” Turley told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “That’s just not going to happen. The evidence is mounting. You had these two whistleblowers testify in Congress and you’ll notice the Democrat members asked very little about their specific allegations.”

WATCH:



“When one of them, Rep. Dan Goldman from New York, tried, he ended up demolishing the Biden defense in less than five minutes,” Turley said. “He got the witness to confirm that Joe Biden did in fact speak to his son about business dealings.”

Goldman’s exchange with Shapley centered around a WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese businessman in which the younger Biden told the businessman that his father was sitting next to him, according to the New York Post.

“Bribery is the second crime mentioned in the impeachment clause,” Turley told Roberts earlier. “Whenever you see that word it raises very serious implications for a sitting president. And what’s really troubling, John, is that these denials by the president were not only made when he was running for the presidency, but have continued during the presidency.”(RELATED: ‘That Doesn’t Fly’: GOP Rep Rips Dems For Invoking ‘Race’ During Hunter Biden Hearing)

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family on Oct. 14, 2020.

Social media companies took steps to suppress that report, with the FBI reportedly warning Facebook about leaks involving Biden. Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, for sharing the report.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

