‘Juvenile Insults’: DeSantis Claims Trump’s Constant Attacks Are Actually Helping Him

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday being hit with former President Donald Trump’s insults “helps me.”

“When he hits me with the juvenile insults, I think that helps me. I don’t think voters like that,” DeSantis told reporters. “I actually don’t mind it at all. I think it’s just a reminder why there’s so many millions of voters who will never vote for him going forward.”

Trump has come up with several nicknames for the Florida governor, including “Ron DeSaster,” “Rob,” “DeSanctimonious” and “DeSanctus.”

He has also reportedly entertained the name “Tiny D,” but has never used it publicly, and said he would never call DeSantis “Meatball Ron,” given how “crude” it is.

The two Republican 2024 frontrunners faced off in the same room for the first time in the campaign cycle Friday. Trump directly told Iowa voters “not to take a chance” on DeSantis, while DeSantis did not mention Trump by name.

Compared to other candidates such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, DeSantis has been more cautious to attack Trump directly, but has shored up criticism for Trump’s approach to vaccine mandates, immigration, the national debt and “going left” on issues.

Beyond the nicknames, Trump’s team has attacked DeSantis for his personality, being part of the “establishment” and for his COVID-19 response.

DeSantis has insisted he’s not a proponent of attacking Trump because of what it would do to his voter base. (RELATED: ‘All–Out Assault‘: Things Are About To Bust Wide Open Between Trump, DeSantis)

“I think just getting in this insult game turns voters off. It’s not something I want to do,” DeSantis said on Fox News earlier in July.