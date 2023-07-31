New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Hospitalized While Serving As Acting Governor

Democratic New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver was hospitalized Monday while serving as the acting governor of the state.

Communications Director for Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Mahen Gunaratna, addressed the issue in a statement on Twitter. Gunaratna said Oliver had been taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston to receive undisclosed “medical care.” Oliver had been serving as the Acting Governor of New Jersey while Murphy is on vacation.

Oliver is “unable to discharge the duties of Acting Governor at this time,” Gunaratna wrote in the statement.

.@LTGovOliver is currently receiving medical care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and is unable to discharge the duties of Acting Governor at this time. Pursuant to Article V, Section I, paragraph 7 of the New Jersey Constitution, @SenPresScutari has assumed… — Mahen Gunaratna (@GunaRockYa) July 31, 2023

Gunaratna added that due to Oliver being hospitalized and unable to perform the duties of Acting Governor, Senate President Nick Scutari would be taking over as of Monday morning.

“We wish the Lieutenant Governor well as she undergoes medical care and will provide updates to the situation as they arise,” Gunaratna added.

Scutari issued a statement confirming he had “assumed the responsibilities of Acting Governor” and wished Oliver a “rapid and healthy recovery.”

Murphy, who is reportedly on vacation in Italy, wrote in a Twitter post he was wishing Oliver a speedy recovery.

Wishing my partner in government a speedy recovery. https://t.co/QLBcEhgerL — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 31, 2023



The Daily Caller reached out to Murphy for a statement but has not received a response.