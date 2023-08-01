Bianca Andreescu Yells At Heckling Fan, Refuses To Continue Match Until He Leaves

A pro tennis player yelled at a heckling fan to “Shut up!” during a match Monday in Washington, D.C.

Canadian tennis player, Bianca Andreescu, lost to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk Monday in the round of 32 at the Citi Open in Washington D.C., but not before yelling “Shut up!” at a fan in the crowd.

Bianca Andreescu screams ‘Shut up!’ at a guy in the crowd who keeps cheering when she misses a serve. He was even saying ‘Out’ after her missed serves. Security was called to remove the man from the stadium. Bianca refused to play until he left. pic.twitter.com/cquJoLTFaB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 31, 2023

During the third set, the player confronted a fan who was yelling “out” after she missed her shots, according to the Irish Sun. After double-faulting while tied at 2-2 in the third set, the spectator yelled “out” once more, but Andreescu had enough. She turned in his direction and shouted “Shut up!”, prompting applause from the crown, according to the outlet.

She refused to play until the fan was escorted from the stadium.

Andreescu was eliminated from the Citi Open in an extremely tight match. Kostyuk took the third set in a scintillating tie-break and saved three match points, according to the WTA.