Biden Supporters Share Edited Pictures To Make 80-Year-Old President Look Younger

Supporters of Joe Biden are sharing photoshopped images of the president without acknowledging their alterations amid concerns he is not fit for another term.

Biden announced his 2024 reelection campaign in April. Polls show a majority of Americans are worried the 80-year-old won’t make it through another four years and are worried about his health.

An image shared by Democratic strategist Chris D. Jackson apparently is edited to blur Biden’s face for wrinkles to make him look younger and provide proof he’s physically fit. The post contrasts him with former President Donald Trump, who is 77.

As I have said before, if they want to make this campaign about fitness: game on. Exhibit 6,372 👇👇👇@POTUS @JoeBiden 🥇 pic.twitter.com/iHxNk6wrsX — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 8, 2023

Jackson does not mention that the picture of Biden is edited. Former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted the picture, boosting its reach to over a million impressions, Townhall noted.

The image of Biden was originally seen on Getty Images, according to the outlet. The picture was apparently edited to make Biden’s teeth bigger, his skin tanner and his skin smoother.

‘The View’s’ Anna Navarro also shared the same edited picture of Biden on her Twitter.

An April tweet from Jackson shows another edited picture of Biden with similar effects to make him look younger. A follow-up tweet states, “My thoughts: anytime they want to lie about President Biden’s mental fitness, we should tell the truth about Trump’s mental and physical fitness.”

They want to make this race about fitness for office? Game on. pic.twitter.com/Y94VPX9gjg — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 29, 2023

Yet more images from Jackson show similar editing endeavors.

I’ll just leave this right here. As I have said, if they want to make fitness for office an issue, I’m game. “Keep up, Jack.” – @POTUS @JoeBiden Caption: POTUS biking today vs. Trump on one of his recent golf outings. pic.twitter.com/aCpxVm0CZo — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 14, 2023

I hate to keep doing this, but…. If they want to keep making fitness an issue, game on.@JoeBiden for the win again. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/3S0UhaOiQF — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 14, 2023

Jackson did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Caller.

Biden is getting in the habit of using the smaller set of stairs on Air Force One and is wearing sneakers more often, according to recent reports. (RELATED: Retractable Stairs, Tennis Shoes, Other Concessions Show Biden’s Old Age Creeping Up)

The president has defended his age by telling voters to “watch” him and asking Americans to take a “hard look” at his candidacy.

The Biden administration has come out against Artificial Intelligence (AI) deceptively altering images. Biden met with company leaders to agree on establishing a system to help users identify when content is altered by AI, possibly via watermarks.

The 2024 election cycle has seen other examples of deceptive images.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign used AI-generated images of Donald Trump to make him appear to kiss Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In 2020, The Trump campaign circulated an edited image of Biden to make him look older, Huffpost reported.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.