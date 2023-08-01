Detransitioner Dunks On Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Rambling Defense Of Transgenderism

Detransitioner Chloe Cole ripped into astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson after he posted a video defending transgenderism in which he compared being a woman to wearing makeup.

In the video, Tyson said that people should think about gender as a “spectrum” because sometimes people feel, “80 percent female, 20 percent male,” and sometimes they put on makeup in the morning and sometimes they don’t.

“Tomorrow I might feel 80 percent male. I’ll remove the makeup, and I’ll wear a muscle shirt,” Tyson said. “Apparently the XX/XY chromosomes are insufficient, because when we wake up in the morning we exaggerate whatever feature we want to portray the gender of our choice.” (RELATED: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Signs ‘Women’s Bill Of Rights’ Defining ‘Female’ And ‘Mother’)

Cole responded in a video posted Tuesday, calling Tyson out for comparing biological realities to makeup and clothes.

Neil deGrasse Tyson joined the gender cult. Why do we care, @neiltyson? We care because children are being cut up, sterilized, and turned into lifelong pharmaceutical patients. Why don’t you care?pic.twitter.com/UkTIAzBvG4 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 31, 2023

“How about we stop confusing basic human biology with cosmetics,” Cole said in the video. “Like what a weird jump. I don’t wear makeup most days. If I leave the house without makeup on, does that make me like 70 percent male?”

“You’re using 1950s gender stereotypes for an ideology that leads to the sterilization and mastectomies of 15-year-old girls who just don’t fit in, girls like me,” she continued. “The only thing that you’ve established in this video is that men wear trousers and tank tops, but women they wear lipstick and dresses. The idea that people can be percentages of either male or female just further reinforces that fact that biological sex is a binary. There’s only two.”

Cole, who testified before Congress on Thursday, is suing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Permanente Medical Group for providing her with puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy between the ages of 13 and 17.