Detransitioner Suing Doctors, Major Hospital Over Her Childhood Gender Transition

Chloe Cole, a young woman who once identified as transgender, is suing the medical professionals and hospital that administered sex change procedures to her as a child which she now regrets, according to a complaint her attorneys published Thursday.

The Center for American Liberty, Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri and Jonna are suing Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the Permanente Medical Group and several doctors on Cole’s behalf for their involvement in Cole’s transition, which included puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy between the ages of 13 and 17, according to the complaint. Cole had numerous mental health issues when she first began identifying as transgender at age 13, but despite these co-morbidities, medical professionals immediately affirmed her transgender identity and put her on the path to irreversible cross-sex procedures, the complaint alleges. (RELATED: Unearthed Emails Show Rachel Levine Discussing ‘Potential Revenue’ From Child Sex Change Procedures)

“Unfortunately, I am no longer alone in my pain and suffering,” Cole said in a press release. “I am going forward in taking legal action because every second that goes by, more blood is spilled by the same individuals and medical centers that destroyed my body and childhood.”

Press Conference: Major Lawsuit Announcement https://t.co/qHeV6vVts7 — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) February 23, 2023

Cole previously shared her experience with transgenderism and detransition in the Daily Caller documentary “Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids.”

Cole struggled with anxiety, depression, speech difficulties, autism spectrum symptoms, body image issues and confusion about her gender, according to the complaint. She adopted a transgender identity after watching transgender influencers on social media, and when her parents brought her to Kaiser, medical professionals made no attempts to treat her coexisting mental health issues or understand what had led her to identify as transgender, but instead put her on the immediate path to gender transition, the complaint alleges.

“Chloe’s family sought medical treatment for her at Kaiser,” Harmeet Dhillon, one of her attorneys, said in the press release. “Her physicians and other medical professionals violated the first norm of the profession, the Hippocratic Oath, when, instead of caring for her and providing medically competent diagnoses and treatment, they permanently disfigured her for profit.”

Cole’s attorneys initially sent a notice of intent to sue in October, which the defendants ignored, and are now seeking damages for medical malpractice, according to the release.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.