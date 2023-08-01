Donald Trump Indicted For Third Time

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a third time.

Officials announced Tuesday that Trump has been indicted in relation to his alleged attempt to interfere in the 2020 election and alleged involvement in Jan. 6.

Trump was charged with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 proceedings” and “A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.

Trump announced in mid-July that he received a target letter from special prosecutor Jack Smith informing him he was under investigation for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump reacted to the news moments before it broke, posting on Truth Social that Smith purposely waited because he “wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign.”

“Prosecutorial misconduct!”

The former president was recently indicted on 37 charges regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges. (RELATED: Obama Says Trump Indictment Shows ‘Nobody Is Above The Law’)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also indicted Trump in relation to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.