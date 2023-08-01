COREY LEWANDOWSKI: The Biden Family Syndicate Is What Real Power Looks Like

A cursory search of Google yields a myriad of results for “biggest crime organizations in the world.”

As you can imagine, most, if not all the names are recognizable to the average person. Names like Crips & Bloods, Irish Mob, Hells Angels, Cali Cartel, the Sicilian Mafia, etc. One name, however, is noticeably absent — The Biden “crime family” syndicate. (RELATED: DAVID BOSSIE: We’ve Seen Enough — It’s Time To Impeach Joe Biden)

According to the Congressional Budget Office, The Bidens (via the presidency) control directly or indirectly over $1.5 trillion in discretionary spending. To put that in perspective, at the height of Pablo Escobar’s reign, he was bringing in a reported $60 Million a day in 1989. That’s equal to about $147,782,739 a day in today’s money.

If you multiply that out, his drug empire produced just over $50 Billion a year — an astonishing sum of money when you think about it. But it pales in comparison to what the Biden’s have access to.

Vice President Biden boasted about threatening Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired.”

A billion dollars, gone, just like that… all while flying around with our tax dollars. Now, that’s power — power that would make every mob boss jealous. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

It is an indisputable fact that Joe Biden’s son Hunter served on the board of directors of Burisma.

What was first debunked by the “experts,” but now proven to be true according to the Hunter laptop is: From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in approximately $11 million from his role as a “board member” with Burisma and his work with a Chinese businessman. However, in true Al Capone fashion, Hunter, even though he was warned by his business partner, failed to disclose even a modest $400,000 on his tax returns.

Further, in typical dirtbag fashion, according to public documents Hunter’s outstanding debts were over $313,000 in back taxes alone.

Now, we all know that no crime family can operate with just one person, so Joe Biden’s brother had to get in on the action. James received a “loan” of $500,000 from 1018 PL LLC which was controlled by John Hynansky, a Ukrainian businessman and longtime donor to Joe’s campaigns. It would seem strange to me that a Ukrainian businessman would “loan”, at the time — the sitting vice president’s brother $500,000 for a second mortgage on a home in South Florida.

Whether it’s threatening to withhold a billion dollars unless someone is fired, avoiding taxes on income received, using shell companies to mask payments, getting loans from unsavory individuals or not paying your obligations, all of these activities are reminiscent of how organized crime works.

Lastly, It’s important to keep the “family” happy so, Hunter rerouted massive sums of money to close to a dozen Biden family members.

Congressman James Comer revealed bank records which confirmed more than $10 million in payments, run through at least 20 businesses, to the president’s son Hunter Biden; the president’s brother, James Biden; James’s wife, Sara Jones Biden; Hallie Biden (widow of Joe Biden’s son Beau) Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle; Hunter’s current wife, Melissa Cohen; and, as Comer noted, “three children of the president’s son and the president’s brother.

Like Pablo Escobar, Al Capone and other famous “mobsters,” the Biden family syndicate will come to an end. Hopefully for the American people it will be sooner rather than later.

Corey Lewandowski is a former Trump 2016 campaign manager and 2020 senior adviser.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

