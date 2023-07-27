DAVID BOSSIE: We’ve Seen Enough — It’s Time To Impeach Joe Biden

The allegations swirling around President Biden, Hunter Biden and their cronies at the Department of Justice (DOJ) are coming to a head and it’s time for Congress to act. At its root, this case is about criminal conduct, a cover-up of that activity and executive branch officials who think they’re above the law.

Initiating impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States isn’t a decision to be made lightly. However, the facts and evidence now in the public domain are overwhelming and the Republican majority in the U.S. House must now take the monumental step of exercising its constitutional responsibilities. (RELATED: BETSY MCCAUGHEY: Democrats Are Quickly Transforming Into The Party Of Censorship)

Facts are stubborn things and official bank records don’t lie. Chairman James Comer’s Oversight and Accountability Committee has been methodically following the money and releasing evidence that shows millions upon millions of dollars flowing from foreign sources into the bank accounts of Hunter Biden, members of the Biden family, and their business associates. Rep. Comer has indicated that in the coming weeks, he’ll release additional information that shows even more funds landing in Biden bank accounts from other foreign nations.

As the Biden business model comes into focus, it appears that Joe Biden — “The Big Guy” — played the pivotal role of “closer.”

Additionally, Sen. Chuck Grassley has released the infamous FBI FD-1023 form that outlines an alleged bribery scheme involving Ukraine, the Burisma energy company and two separate $5 million payments to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. The information comes from a trusted confidential source who claims that audio recordings exist of Joe and Hunter discussing the corrupt financial arrangement as well.

The document was finally made public by Iowa’s senior senator after the FBI refused to hand over an unreacted copy to congressional investigators. The American people must learn what DOJ and the FBI did, or didn’t do, to investigate this troubling criminal allegation once it became known.

As if that wasn’t enough, two highly credible whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have come forward to testify before Congress that their tax investigation of Hunter Biden was interfered with by the Biden Department of Justice. Despite public assurances under oath by Attorney General Merrick Garland, it’s become clear that David Weiss, the United States attorney in Delaware, did not have final authority on charging decisions in the Hunter Biden case.

This is significant because Attorney General Garland used the tall tale about Weiss’ independence from White House and Main DOJ influence as his rationale for not appointing a special counsel to take the case over.

Also coming down the pike is the long awaited deposition of Hunter Biden’s convicted former business partner Devon Archer. Next week, the Comer Committee will finally have a chance to question Archer under oath about President Biden’s involvement in the Biden international influence peddling operation.

Archer should be able to shed light on the aforementioned alleged $5 million payment Joe Biden received from Ukraine and exactly what the infamous line “10 held by H for the big guy” means.

According to the New York Post, Archer “is expected to tell the House Oversight Committee how Hunter Biden put his father in contact with foreign businessmen and potential investors at least 24 times.” This testimony will prove President Biden’s refrain to the American people that he didn’t know anything about the Biden family business was a bold-faced lie.

To make matters worse, it’s been reported that a Biden family political confidant had been working in U.S. Attorney Weiss’ office during a time when it was probing Hunter Biden. Emails indicate the former Biden staffer in question had a close relationship with Hunter Biden himself, who was the target of the investigation.

This new allegation throws cold water on the oft-used Democrat talking point that because Mr. Weiss was an appointee of former President Donald Trump, his investigation was immune from pressure from the Biden White House and his political bosses at DOJ. This revelation also begs the question of how many other “Biden people” worked — or still work — in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware.

Between this flurry of new activity, the mountain of damning new evidence that’s come to light and the abrupt collapse of Hunter Biden’s shady sweetheart plea agreement in Delaware, we now know what the Biden campaign, the biased mainstream media, the deep state and Big Tech were worried about in 2020.

What we’re seeing play out is precisely why they orchestrated their anti-American disinformation campaign to censor the allegations — allegations that have turned out to be worse than anyone could have ever imagined.

Going forward, Republicans and anyone who cherishes the rule of law would be wise to continue demanding a special counsel for the Biden family business case while moving forward with an impeachment inquiry simultaneously.

The fact that Merrick Garland has a clear conflict and still refuses to appoint a special counsel — despite the obvious need for one — is part of the cover-up that’s happening in plain sight and a key piece of the impeachment puzzle.

What’s currently going on in our nation’s capital is worse than Watergate and must be dealt with accordingly by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the U.S. House of Representatives without delay.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

