Teens Think They Can Change Their Race

Teenagers are listening to YouTube videos and playing lo-fi music with pictures of East Asian facial features while they sleep in the hope of changing their race, according to a report from NBC News.

Practitioners are calling this “race change to another” or RCTA, which sounds a lot like Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD). These are people who believe they can manifest physical changes in their appearance and genetics to become a different race.

Experts say that it’s impossible to change your race, per NBC. Mind you, if anyone dared to talk about transgenderism the way they talk about trans-racialism, well then, they might actually be right.

