‘I Love Seeing A Real Face’: Supermodel Pushes Back Against Cosmetic Surgery

Supermodel Christy Turlington refuses to get plastic surgery and insists that she embraces the natural aging process.

Turlington graced the runway for years before stepping away from her modeling career, and she has always remained steadfast in her rejection of cosmetic surgery. “Women who have stayed away from augmentation of themselves—those are the women I really admire,” she said during a recent interview with Marie Claire. “I love seeing a real face. A face of someone who’s lived life.”

“I would say my beauty icons are people like Jane Birkin. They have the kind of faces I like to see, and we don’t get to see as many of those in the world anymore,” the 54-year-old former supermodel continued.

“Jane aged in her way. She was as beautiful at the end of her life as she was early on,” Turlington said of the late model, who passed away in July. “I will be one of those faces. I am one of those faces.”

She also spoke about how much she dislikes the look of plastic surgery. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Admits To Cosmetic Surgery, Shares Regrets)

“I’ve never seen someone who I’ve been like, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea.’ It looks freaky to me,” Turlington said. “First of all, I have no time. Second of all, I don’t think it looks good. Maybe I would think differently if I thought it looked good, and it didn’t hurt, and it didn’t send bad messages to young people.”