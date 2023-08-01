Republican Rep Tom Tiffany Passes On Wisconsin Senate Run

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany said Tuesday that he would not run to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“I’ve only been in the House of Representatives for a little of three years, and I feel like I’m really just hitting my stride at this point,” Tiffany said in an interview reported by the Sentinel. “If I ran for U.S. Senate, I would not have been able to dedicate the time that I need to some of those other issues.”

I am running for reelection in Wisconsin’s Seventh District as first announced on @DanODonnellShow. pic.twitter.com/3vaRXDSFdG — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 1, 2023

Tiffany was a prospective Republican candidate to challenge Baldwin after Rep. Mike Gallaghar announced he would not be running for the seat despite requests from the party. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Mike Gallagher Unveils Lobbying Ban For Former Members Of Congress)

The Wisconsin seat could be critical to deciding the balance of power in the Senate. Democrats, including independents who caucus with the Democrats, currently hold a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber. A flip in Wisconsin would put Republicans in a position to reclaim the majority.

Senator Baldwin won her 2018 election by almost 11 points, whereas Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson his 2022 Senate race by only about one percent.

Tiffany, who represents the seventh district of Wisconsin, won his previous House election by 22 points.