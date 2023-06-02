GOP Renews Their Push For Wisconsin Rep To Run For Senate

Republicans are revamping their efforts to draft GOP Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher into the 2024 Senate race to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, according to Politico.

Gallagher has been weighing a Senate bid and has met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). Recent polling indicated Gallagher is only one point behind Baldwin in a hypothetical matchup, which has re-sparked Republican interest in his potential candidacy, according to Politico.

A Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll released on May 30 suggested that Baldwin would lead Gallagher in a 2024 head-to-head Senate race 47% to 46% among likely general election voters, with 7% undecided. When asked if voters would choose a Republican or Democrat for the Senate seat in 2024, the poll indicated that more tapped the GOP by 4 points, and that a plurality of the electorate is looking for a new senator.

While Gallagher hasn’t publicly indicated if he is seriously considering a Senate bid, and maintains that he’s merely concerned with his work in the House where he focuses heavily on China, two sources familiar with the matter told Politico that he hasn’t ruled it out and is aware of the polling data.

The poll surveyed 500 Wisconsin voters from May 23 to May 25, and the margin of error was plus or minus 4.38 points. (RELATED: Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin Announces Another Run In Key Swing State)

“Mike Gallagher would be a great candidate,” NRSC Chairman Steve Daines of Montana told Politico in March. “He’s the kind of candidate that with his distinguished service and then time in Congress, could win both the primary and general election.”

Gallagher is a Marine Corps veteran, a former foreign policy advisor and was first elected to Congress in 2016, according to Ballotpedia. He is the chairman for both the China Select Committee and the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation and serves on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Baldwin, who already announced she’s seeking a third term, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving in the House from 1999 to 2011. The Senate GOP is focused on Ohio, West Virginia and Montana in 2024, all of which have longtime Democratic senators the Republicans are vying to unseat.

Neither Gallagher nor Baldwin immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

