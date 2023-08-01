‘I Stand With Them’: ‘Arrow’ Actor Slams Hollywood Actors Strike As ‘Reductive Negotiating Tactic’

“Arrow” star Stephen Amell says he supports his union, even though he feels that striking is a “reductive negotiating tactic.”

Amell explained during the GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, that he feels as though the SAG-AFTRA writers and actor strike isn’t helpful and it is a “reductive” tactic in negotiating, The Hollywood Reporter reported Monday. Actors in Hollywood joined writers in going on strike to demand things like base pay and residual pay increases.

“I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood because that’s where I live,” Amell said of the strike, adding that “a lot of people” in the room probably weren’t “aware of the strike.” (RELATED: ‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Reacts To Reports He Was Removed From Plane After Arguing With His Wife)

‘Arrow’ actor Stephen Amell says he doesn’t support the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes: “I do not support striking. I don’t. I think that it’s a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.” pic.twitter.com/rMTjxYXD8n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them but I do not support striking. I don’t,” Amell added.

Amell explained that he feels as though striking is a “reductive negotiating tactic” and that he finds the whole situation “incredibly frustrating.”

“I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows – like this show that I’m on that premiered last night – I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union,” Amell said.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike May 2 as they demanded pay raises and a stable pay structure, according to Today News. In the middle of July, actors from SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union, joined the writers on strike. Actors are also seeking the protection of their jobs from AI computers.

CBS revealed that in the wake of the writer’s strike, the network would be delaying plans to announce its fall schedule of shows.