‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Reacts To Reports He Was Removed From Plane After Arguing With His Wife

“Arrow” star Stephen Ammell issued a statement on Wednesday after reports surfaced that he was removed from a plane after getting into an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell.

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight,” the 40-year-old actor tweeted. The post was noted by USA Today.

“I was asked to lower my voice and I did,” he added. “Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

“I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue,” Stephen continued in a second post. “I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

Amell is best known for playing the superhero role of "Arrow" on the hit CW series from 2012-2020.

The original report about the star said he was removed from a flight from Austin to Los Angeles after he got into an argument with his wife.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines confirmed there was a “brief, eight minute departure delay” on Delta flight 966 on Monday “after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin,” the outlet noted.

Amell and Cassandra tied the knot in 2012 and have a 7-year-old daughter.