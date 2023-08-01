US Women’s Team Disgraces Itself By Dancing, Laughing After Coming Within Inches Of Elimination

We’re supposed to be a force … not a bunch of loser cornballs!

It wasn’t just the lackluster play from the United States Women’s National Team that infuriated soccer legend Carli Lloyd following USWNT’s 0-0 draw Tuesday morning against Portugal.

Several players from the U.S. team were celebrating barely getting through to the Round of 16, taking photos with fans and signing autographs. The partying came after the squad’s worst performance ever in World Cup group play, closing things out with five points.

“I have never witnessed something like that. There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family,” stated Lloyd, who is featured on Fox Sports’ coverage of the Women’s World Cup.

“But to be dancing, to be smiling. I mean, the player of the match was that post. You were lucky to not be going home right now.”

If you don’t know what Carli Lloyd is referring to when she said “the player of the match was that post,” she’s talking about the 91st minute when Portuguese striker Ana Capeta beat U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Nacher. But fortunately for the Americans, the ball hit the right goal post and sent them into the Round of 16 — talk about luck.

And this is exactly why Carli Lloyd is mad.

The United States didn’t earn this win, they got incredibly lucky after playing horribly, so why are we celebrating and smiling when we’re supposed to be a force? (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Continues To Crap On America’s National Anthem While The Rest Of The World Outright Belts Theirs)

We’re supposed to be the Brazil or the Argentina or the France of women’s soccer, not partying when we barely get by.

How embarrassing.