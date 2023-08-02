Beach Man Goes Viral For Catching Wild Animal

Footage went viral Tuesday of a man catching some type of gull while hanging out on the beach with his family.

The video shows the man — now known forever as Beach Man (maybe Bird Man, but I prefer Beach Man) — pretending to nap in a beach lounger as the gull attempts to steal a little snack from the right side of his chair. But Beach Man was planning the trap the whole time, and quickly grabbed the bird before it could fly away.

As onlookers screamed and took videos, Beach Man had a wonderful back-and-forth with the bird. By the end of the video, the pair had clearly bonded. He even leaned over and allowed the gull to eat some of his food.

The screams of the longhouse while Man overcomes nature. pic.twitter.com/5D6l7zrm5b — Marlin, Esq (@nostalgiafkninc) August 1, 2023

I don’t know who Beach Man is, or where he comes from, but I’d like to think there’s a little bit of him in all of us. His tone and appreciation for wildlife is somewhat reminiscent of late zoological legend Steve Irwin, and it’s beautiful. (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

Of course, a bunch of people online started crying and complaining about the man’s skills, his kindness, and his obviously superior personality to literally everyone else on the internet.

But, who cares about the fun police when we’ve got Beach Man! My new hero.