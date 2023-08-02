Dem Donors Plow Millions Into Dark Money Group Aligned With Pro-Biden PAC: REPORT

Donors made contributions to a dark money group associated with a super political action committee (PAC) supporting President Joe Biden’s reelection bid, according to The New York Times.

Future Forward PAC told the NYT in mid July it raised $50 million in 2023, but its recent Federal Election Commission filing indicates it only raised $67,000 during the first half of the year, and ended the filing period with less than $118,000 cash on hand. Donors likely contributed to the nonprofit tied with the super PAC, Future Forward USA Action, to avoid having to disclose their identities, according to the NYT.

The Biden campaign has been boosting Future Forward to take center stage in Democratic fundraising, as Priorities USA previously held that role, according to the NYT. The new super PAC has “really earned its place as the pre-eminent super PAC supporting the Biden-Harris agenda and 2024 efforts,” according to Anita Dunn, senior Biden administration adviser.

“In 2020, when they really appeared from nowhere and started placing advertising, the Biden campaign was impressed by the effectiveness of the ads and the overall rigorous testing that had clearly gone into the entire project,” Dunn told the NYT.(RELATED: Left-Wing Dark Money Goliath May Have Broken Federal Law: REPORT)

This is a good catch, and I’m told it is indeed $50 million in undisclosed nonprofit cash. https://t.co/vdqx6baE0j — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 1, 2023

The Biden campaign reported raising over $72 million during the first quarter of its reelection efforts, combined with contributions from its joint fundraising committee and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the NYT. Biden raked in $19.87 million during the time period, and ended the second quarter with $20 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing.

The other 2024 Democratic candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson, raised nearly $6.4 million and just under $1 million, respectively, according to the FEC filings. Kennedy ended the second quarter with $4.5 million cash on hand, while Williamson has only $104,990.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between July 5 and July 27, indicates Biden is leading by nearly 50 points, followed by Kennedy and Williamson at 13.6% and 6%, respectively.

Neither Future Forward nor Biden’s campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.