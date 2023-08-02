Video Of Giant Iceberg Approaching Homes Is Something Straight Out Of A Nightmare

A horrifyingly enormous iceberg arrived near the Canadian shores in Newfoundland and was captured in a viral Twitter video shared Tuesday.

The footage shows what appears to be an island-sized iceberg approaching a quiet community in coastal Newfoundland, and it’s seriously something straight out of a nightmare. The thing is apparently 150 feet high, according to DailyO.

The stretch of water between Newfoundland and Labrador, known as “Iceberg Alley,” has been relatively quiet the last three years, DailyO noted. And even with this new, enormous visitor, numbers are still reportedly pretty low in comparison to previous years.

🇨🇦 A giant iceberg has sailed to the Canadian island of Newfoundland pic.twitter.com/lPJ0xSCvDO — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) August 1, 2023

But let's be honest, this video should make up for a few years of inactivity, right?

If that’s not enough, satellite video of another enormous iceberg rupturing will make you feel as small as most of us actually are (in comparison). Another iceberg was found in 2021 that measured about 84 miles in length and almost 16 miles in width, the HuffPost reported.

People are reportedly flocking to the Canadian town to see the enormous iceberg while they can, since there’s no telling how long it’ll stick around. We’re experiencing a fairly hot summer here in the northern hemisphere, so even this behemoth might melt before long.