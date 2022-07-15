A Blind Bulgarian Mystic Predicted The Events Of 2022 Before She Died, And They’re Eerily On-Point

Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic, predicted a lot throughout her prolific career, but nothing comes close to what she saw for 2022.

Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 85, and was known as the “Nostradamus from the Balkans,” according to The Sun. The psychic was born and raised in Strumica, a village in what was once the Ottoman Empire and went blind after a mysterious accident when she was 12.

Her visions allegedly started not long after she lost her sight, and they’ve been 85% correct, The Sun noted. For example, she’s predicted the rise of ISIS, the Syrian gas attack, that America’s 44th president would be black, 9/11, and much more, the outlet continued.

Vanga’s six predictions for 2022 are already shaping up to be eerily on-point, the Mirror reported. Let’s break them down:

1. Famine in India due to a drop in temperatures that will result in locusts attacking crops.

This one isn’t quite as on-the-nose as the dissolution of the Soviet Union, but Indian crops are failing this year, according to Reuters. In 2020, locusts destroyed crops across 18 districts in Rajasthan and 12 districts of Madya Pradesh, India Mongabay reported at the time. Could Vanga have been a few years off?

I guess we’ll find out in 2023.

2. Virtual reality will take over.

Well, the metaverse is a thing. Facebook even changed its name to Meta in 2021. Oh, and AI created by Google might be sentient? That’s not horrifying or anything, said no one ever.

3. Many cities will face water shortages that will have political consequences.

A mega drought in the western United States is pitting citizens and corporations against each other. Europe is also experiencing one of the hottest summers on record, according to Bloomberg.

4. Another pandemic will emerge from the Siberian tundra as it melts.

Okay, so this was the forecast that made my spine tingle. While scientists have predicted the emergence of a deadly pandemic from viruses, microbes, and bacteria frozen into the world’s permafrost for years, I wrote an article about this just days ago.

Could Vanga have meant Tibetan glaciers instead of the Siberian tundra? Possibly.

5. Earthquakes and tsunamis with “intense bouts of floods” in Australia and Asia, apparently.

Residents in Sydney, Australia, are taking boats to work along the roadways of the city as flooding hit for the fourth time in 18 months, according to CNN. Flooding is now generally accepted as the new normal for Australia, the report noted.

Millions of people in India and Bangladesh are currently dealing with the impact of devastating floods and landslides, CNN reported in another article. More than 100 people are dead and entire communities have been destroyed over the summer months alone, according to the report.

6. The aliens are about to arrive via an asteroid

Yes, clearly I saved the best for last on this one. Congress has already pushed the Pentagon to start taking reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and aerial phenomena (UAPs) more seriously as military witnesses seem to come out in droves with reports of sightings.

Even the head of the Russian space agency thinks we could currently be “studied just like bacteria” by an alien civilization. Vanga believed that the aliens would arrive via an asteroid, and will seek out life with an unfriendly outcome.

As a fan of the alien invasion apocalypse genre of films, I’m freaking here for this final forecast. We’ve sent so much into space in the last few years that we’re bound to bump into another life out there at some point soon.

If science has taught us anything, it’s that we know nothing. As a qualified scientist, let me tell you that we’ve essentially made up 99% of what we believe is fact and we’re constantly disproving generationally accepted paradigms.

That’s sort of the point of science though, to constantly challenge our mindsets and explore everything we think we know as much as those we don’t at all. There may not be any science behind Baba Vanga’s predictions, but anyone that’s done psychedelics knows that there is far more to our minds and abilities than is socially acceptable or scientifically understood… for now.