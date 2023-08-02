‘Natural Behavior’: Cops Beg Floridians To Stop Calling About ‘Manatee Orgies’

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is urging citizens to stop calling officers about “manatee orgies” that are occurring near shorelines and canals, according to the Miami New Times (MNT).

Local authorities published on Facebook a video showing a clump of manatees atop each other near the seacoast with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” playing in the background, according to the MNT. The agency wrote on social media that in case Floridians happen to see such events, ignore the animals and let them be, as “they are a-okay.” (RELATED: REPORT: Zoo Manatee Dies In Gay Incest Incident)

“We can assure you they are more than fine,” the post explained. “Manatees actually mate in herds like these and often they are near the shore.”

Deputies have asked citizens to stop calling them about the hoards of flailing manatees in the canals and shorelines of the Gulf Coast communities: “We can assure you they are more than fine.” https://t.co/cpJJIA1KQO — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) August 1, 2023

During summer, mating herds are pretty common in Florida seashores, according to Save The Manatee Club, with members of the species displaying a “dramatic effect” by smashing their flippers and flukes.

“The activity can attract onlookers who are either curious about the commotion or concerned that the manatees in the estrous herd are injured, stranded, or in distress,” explained the organization. “In fact, this is natural behavior and as with all encounters with wild manatees, it is important to only observe from a respectful distance.”

The organization warns people not to interrupt the mating process as if it can threaten the manatees’ natural behavior and reproductive cycle. Moreover, there is the risk of male members becoming dangerously aggressive with anyone meddling in their “lovely affairs.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife has asked citizens to call local agencies if anyone is bothering the manatee mating process.