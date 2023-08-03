‘What!’: Dana Bash In Shock That Trump Will Be Arrested But Still Leading Polls

CNN’s Dana Bash was visibly shocked that former President Donald Trump is still leading in the polls despite his third indictment.

Trump was charged Tuesday with “Conspiracy to defraud the United States,” “Conspiracy to corruptly obstruct and impede the January 6 proceedings” and “Conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”

Despite the indictments, a new poll from The New York Times/Siena put Trump at 54% in comparison to his rivals for the Republican nomination. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in second with 17%.

“I want to go back to something the former president put on his social media platform within the last hour, just one sentence — I need one more indictment to ensure my election. It says it all,” Bash said. (RELATED: Bill Barr, CNN”s Kaitlan Collins Sit Through Moment Of Dead Silence After He Refuses To Answer Question)

“It does say it all. He’s right about one thing. This is politicized, because he’s politicizing it. For all we do not know of what will transpire over the next year to 15 months, one thing we do know is … there’s a greater likelyhood of impeachment proceedings against President Biden, we know the next year-plus, more than that, is going to be a very tumultuous time politically in this country,” CNN Chief National Affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny said.

“It is kind of a good moment to take a step back and remember that we are at a point where you have a former president, a front-runner for the Republican nomination to be president again, is about to go into a federal courthouse for a second federal indictment, third indictment in as many months, and he has seen this as and used this successfully so far as a political bonus. I mean, it’s just, what?” Bash said shocked.

“I mean, I’m not a strategist, but can you imagine the bingo card if someone said, wait a second, if there’s only something you could use against your opponent, twice impeached, three times indicted, if there was only something I could use that would actually make sense to get the person, they can’t seize on it, they can’t capitalize on it, and you’re seeing in many respects the strength of his political resilience as a result,” CNN’s chief legal analyst Laura Coates mocked.

“It is definitely a big question about what it means for nothing short of democracy,” Bash said.