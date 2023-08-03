‘It Stinks’: CNN Reporter Gives Blunt Assessment Of Biden’s Approval Ratings

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten gave a blunt assessment Thursday of President Joe Biden’s approval ratings after a new poll showed the president slipping.

The CNN poll found 51% of Americans say the economy is getting worse, with Biden receiving a 41% approval rating. When his handling of the economy is factored in, Biden receives just a 37% approval rating, according to the poll. His approval rating also drops down to 30% when considering his handling of inflation. Independent voters were less pleased with Biden, giving him a 26% approval rating for his handling of inflation.

The poll was conducted between July 1 and July 31, and 1,279 random adults were reached by mail initially. The surveys were conducted online or via telephone. There is a 3.7% margin of error.

“New numbers out this morning detailing how Americans feel and think President Biden is handling his job in the Oval Office right now. Forty-one percent take a look right there, of Americans approve, nearly 60% are disapproving of how Biden is handling the job. CNN’s Harry Enten is here with much more on this. It’s not just the number as it stands right there, Harry. For you it’s always how it stacks up against history of other presidents,” host Kate Bolduan said. (RELATED: Media Baron, CNN Host Can’t Figure Out Why Americans Aren’t Crazy About Biden’s Economy: ‘People Like Being Unhappy’)

“The only one who was noticeably worse was Jimmy Carter. We always said Donald Trump had such a low approval rating, right. But if you look, what you see is that Donald Trump’s approval rating was actually slightly larger than Joe Biden’s was at this point. Trump was at 43%, Biden is at just 41%, so he’s doing worse than Trump who he was always saying was doing so poorly,” Enten said.

“The reason why his approval rating is so low at this point is it comes down to the economy. If you look at Joe Biden’s approval on the economy right now it stinks. It is well below 40%. You see it there, 37% approval on the economy, and that’s the top issue on our poll. So I don’t think it’s much of a surprise if you are stinking on the issue that’s most important to the American public that your approval rating also stinks,” Enten said.

Bolduan said there has been a “slew” of good economic reports but Enten said voters are likely taking the “longer range” view of the economy and seeing that while inflation is down year-to-year, it’s still higher than it was two years ago.