New CNN Poll Spells Big Trouble For Biden

A new CNN poll spells big trouble for President Joe Biden.

The poll found 51% of Americans saying the economy is getting worse, and Biden received a 41% approval rating. When his handling of the economy is factored in, Biden receives just a 37% approval rating, according to the poll. His approval rating also drops down to 30% when considering his handling of inflation. Independent voters were less pleased with Biden, giving him a 26% approval rating for his handling of inflation.

The poll was conducted between July 1 and July 31, and 1,279 random adults were reached by mail initially. The surveys were conducted online or via telephone. There is a 3.7% margin of error. (RELATED: ‘I Just Can’t Get Over This Number’: CNN Host Shocked At Poll Showing Biden Cratering Among Key Demographic)

The poll also found 54% of respondents trust Republicans in Congress, compared to the 45% who trust Biden, to deal with issues in the country.

Forty-four percent of respondents cited economy-related issues as their top concern. Nineteen percent said inflation, 16% said the economy in general and 3% said poverty, finances and money.

Vice President Kamala Harris received similar ratings to Biden, with 57% of respondents disapproving of her job and 42% approving.

Meanwhile, a New York Times/Siena Poll found 39% of registered voters approve of Biden’s performance, while 54% disapprove.