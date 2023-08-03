Father Drowns After Saving His 3 Children

A man drowned Wednesday after rescuing his three children from the Millstone River in central New Jersey, according to CBS News.

The 42-year-old father followed his 8, 11, and 13-year-old children into the water after noticing they were in danger, the outlet reported.

“The victim went into the water to help, pulled his children to the shallow water, but struggled to maintain his balance,” the Franklin Township Police Department said in a statement. (RELATED: Maine Dad Drowns Trying To Save His Two Daughters From Pond)

A man died on Wednesday after pulling his three children to safety from a river in central New Jersey, authorities said.

https://t.co/GuOcmT7DLZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2023

Emergency responders arrived shortly after a bystander dialed 911 around 2:13 p.m. The father could not be found, and authorities eventually recovered his body from the river around 5:30 p.m., following a thorough search by divers.

The children were treated at the scene and did not require further medical attention, police confirmed.

This tragic incident comes in the wake of several recent drownings, including a man who drowned in Lake Michigan on July 4 while trying to rescue a child.

“Oftentimes would-be rescuers also become a drowning victim as well,” Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project Executive Director Dave Benjamin told the CBS affiliate that reported on the incident.