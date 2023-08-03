‘He Himself Had The Contacts’: Josh Hawley Slams Biden Admin’s Response To Hunter Allegations As ‘Total Lie’

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri blasted the Biden administration, saying their response to the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden were “a total lie.”

Hunter Biden pled not guilty to all charges after the plea deal collapsed when United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected both the initial plea deal and a more limited revision July 26. Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators Monday prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence and told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals.” (RELATED: ‘It Wasn’t An Illusion’: Jim Jordan Tears Into Dem Talking Point That Hunter And Joe Biden Talked About The Weather)

“It’s not an illusion when the vice president of the United States shows up to dinner with Hunter Biden and the executives at Burisma, when is he is actually there in person,” Hawley told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I believe that Devon Archer testified that he — it wasn’t a ghost that walked through the door. I mean, he didn’t pass through walls. He sat down. He conversed. He ate. So he has had dinners with the executives. He has been on the phone with the executives.”

WATCH:



“What this shows us, Laura, everything Biden has said and the White House parroted is a total lie,” Hawley continued. “They said, ‘oh he never discussed any of this with Hunter. False. Now we know he not only discussed it, he himself had the contacts with the Burisma executives! Joe Biden himself was there, physically, in the room with these executives at the time.”

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020 that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

“It totally blows up everything the White House has said so far and it just shows we’re going to have an impeachment inquiry here to get the facts and to figure out, is the president a crook? Because by the day it looks more and more like it,” Hawley said.

The White House has denied that President Biden had any involvement in Hunter Biden’s business deals.

