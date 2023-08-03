Joe Rogan Says Ron DeSantis Is ‘F*cking’ Up His Florida Record, ‘Can’t Beat’ Trump

Joe Rogan said Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hurting his record in Florida and has no chance of beating former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primary.

Rogan said DeSantis lacks the personality to successfully compete against Trump in the primary due to the former president’s “cult” of passionate supporters.

“Trump just has this cult behind him. I mean, these people that love Trump, that he’s their hero,” Rogan said. “The things that he says, the bombastic personality, the way he can control a room, the way he speaks in an arena of screaming fans and makes people laugh and says things that they want to hear. DeSantis can’t do that.”

Rogan then said that DeSantis’ underperforming campaign is “fuckin’ up” his reputation as a successful governor and that he should never have run for president.

“I don’t think he can beat Trump … [I]f Trump’s not in jail, he can’t beat him,” Rogan continued, adding that Trump’s supporters view the indictments as a “witch hunt” and “the actions of a banana republic.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says DeSantis Would Be A ‘Good President’)

Trump is leading the Republican primary with 53.5 percent support, with DeSantis in a distant second place at 15 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.