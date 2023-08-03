Police Charge Masseur With ‘Forced Oral Copulation And Digital Penetration’

Police arrested and charged a Los Angeles man with committing sexual assault while providing massage services, according to local police.

LA cops arrested the suspect, Jesus Tabares, on the evening of July 27 at his workplace, according a Tuesday press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Around 6:30 p.m. police responded to a radio call alleging that an “attack suspect” was at the scene, per the release.

Police arrived and were able to take Tabares in without incident, the release states.

Investigation revealed that Tabares was working at the location and was “providing massage services” when he reportedly sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office charged Tabares with forced oral copulation and digital penetration with a foreign object, both carrying maximum sentence of eight years, according to police. Tabares is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

“Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators are releasing Tabares’ booking photo because they believe Tabares is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults and they are asking for anyone that was victimized by this suspect to immediately contact the LAPD. In addition, detectives are seeking the public’s assistance for information regarding this crime,” LAPD said in the release.

“Anyone with further information regarding this matter may contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators, Detective Danielle Tumbleson and Detective Ruben Arellano, at (818) 832-0609,” the release continued.