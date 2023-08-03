‘I’m All Fluffy!’: Protester Wearing Inflatable Baby Trump Costume Mocks Former President Outside Courthouse

A protestor wearing an inflatable baby Donald Trump costume mocked the former president outside a courthouse Thursday.

A video posted to social media shows the man in the costume whining about going to prison ahead of the former president’s court hearing in Washington, D.C.

“No! I can’t go to jail. I’m all fluffy. Don’t take advantage of me,” the protestor said, pretending to be Trump. (RELATED: ‘Worst Radical Left Wing Judge’: Mark Levin Explodes Over Trump Prosecution)

An inflatable Trump is outside the courthouse mocking the ex-president. “I’m too big and fluffy,” the inflatable Trump says on why he can’t go to jail. pic.twitter.com/02Eyx5x0Rr — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 3, 2023

A woman wearing pink with a sign strapped to her body ushered the person in the costume through the crowd. The orange costume had a dissatisfied expression and a bib with the word “loser” in capital letters.

“You have to be held accountable,” the woman in pink said to the person in the Trump costume. “You incited an uprising.”

Photographers surrounded the costumed man as he flailed his arms and continued to shout.

President Trump was indicted Tuesday for a third time after receiving a target letter from special prosecutor Jack Smith mid-July. Trump’s charges relate to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 incident and beliefs about the 2020 election results.

The former president is scheduled to appear in court Thursday at 4 p.m., according to NBC 4 Washington. Barriers were reportedly placed outside the courthouse and Capital.