The Communists Are Spending Millions To Infiltrate Public K-12 Schools

The Chinese Communist Party spent $17.9 million in funding between 2009 and 2023 on K-12 programming in public schools in 34 states plus D.C., according to an investigation from Parents Defending Education.

In case we weren’t worried enough about sending kids to school, with the millions of genders and sexual orientations being taught to them, now we have to worry about the Chinese Communist Party, too?

This infiltration has reportedly come to three of the nation’s top science and technology high schools. Thomas Jefferson High School, one of the nation’s top science and technology high schools, is reportedly partnered with a top Chinese military school.

