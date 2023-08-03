Influencer Becomes ‘Emotional Support Stripper’ In Ukraine

A Texas pageant star turned influencer is now an “emotional support stripper” in Ukraine, according to a post from The Daily Beast.

Houston native Fan-Pei Koung moved to Ukraine during the war and has intimate relationships with Ukrainian soldiers. She now considers herself a “sex tourist.” Koung created an OnlyFans account that is free for Ukrainian soldiers, volunteers and the occasional civilian she thinks could use some cheering up.

A real wartime hero, you see.

Here are just some of the heroic lines from her OnlyFans account; “I’m a globe-trotting girlfriend, now volunteering in Kharkiv,” “I make content about everything from free emotional breastfeeding to soldiers and volunteers” and “I’m the sexy girl in Ukraine who wants to volunteer, and will probably put out.”

I feel like I got an STD just from reading those sentences.

