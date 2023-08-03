Videos Show ‘Dangerous Convective Firehose Of Storms’ Batter Missouri

A series of photographs and videos shared online Wednesday and Thursday revealed a “dangerous convective firehose of storms” smashing into Missouri.

Meteorologist Reed Timmer shared a slew of videos from the region, starting with one showing riverine flooding east of Moberly, Missouri, which saw 6-8 inches of rain Wednesday morning, according to his post. Timmer told his followers that heavier flooding would hit urban areas later that day.

Working some riverine flooding just east of Moberly, MO with 6-8” of rainfall into this morning. Flood situation has transitioned from flash to riverine. County roads still covered with water east of town. Coverage for @accuweather #flood #mowx pic.twitter.com/jtGfysoidD — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 2, 2023

Later that day, Timmer shared a still shot of a “cloud-to-cloud” lightning strike west of Jefferson City, where a flash flood warning was issued shortly thereafter. Within a few hours, the storm had really caught hold and looked likely to stick around as a “dangerous convective firehose of storms” are forecast for the state.

"A tornado warning is in effect to the southwest," Timmer noted in another post from Jefferson City, as the storm raged on behind him.

Then, the following morning, Timmer showed the aftermath of the night’s deluge in a more than four-minute-long video. The footage shows debris and dirt along Highway 94, with water still pouring down the tarmac. Entire sections of the road have seemingly disappeared.