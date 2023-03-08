Food Security Isn’t Being Tracked, According To Scientists. Here’s Why That’s A Huge Issue

Food prices are soaring globally, largely because there is no set system for tracking, planning and forecasting the food supply chain, according to food systems scientists.

“In April 2020, I sat outside with a colleague on a deserted campus amid a COVID-19 lockdown. Shelves were emptying in supermarkets across Europe and North America. Panic buying underpinned that, but worker illness and restrictions on mobility and trade were looming,” University of Colorado, Boulder assistant professor Zia Mehrabi wrote in an article published in Nature, Tuesday.

Mehrabi claims that he and his colleagues were not sure how these issues would impact the supply chain, because they “didn’t have the tools to answer that question.”

As I’ve said a thousand times at this point, I saw that coming, and forecast exactly how the impacts of COVID-19 policies have played out years later. Food supply, the economic collapse, and civil unrest (which started before COVID-19) were — at least to me — obvious in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We live in an inherently unstable, interconnected world where each of us is dependent on mega-corporations for survival. Hardly any of us know how to grow food at home to feed our families, or even how to collect clean water from natural sources. Of course there were going to be issues with getting food, and the cost of that food, if we were depending on a halted world to provide it.

However, no one cares what I have to say. We depend on experts like Mehrabi and his team to cultivate solutions and for our elected officials to implement them. (RELATED: Farmers Issue Huge Warning To All Americans)

That is precisely what Mehrabi proposed in his article. “Most of what’s needed exists,” Mehrabi stated. “Satellites can monitor crop production and track how yields respond to weather and other factors. Location and traffic data for major roads, railways, waterways and ports are available in many countries. With GPS, we can tell the speed at which goods travel. We know where people live and can quantify their demand for various foods using purchasing-power data, and we have granular information on international trade volumes for major commodities.”

Mehrabi wants to put these processes together to form real-time assessments of extreme weather, export restrictions, and/or labor shortages, and other types of macro physical and human stressors.

“The world must stop putting off food-systems data science until emergency strikes. With real-time insights, we could see key fragilities in food systems before it’s too late,” he concluded, inspiring a hope I’ve not felt from the academic community in quite some time. (RELATED: The World’s Richest People Have A Plan For Food Shortages: The ‘Sniff Test’)

Of course, all of this depends on whether our government and globalist elites want us to accurately manage global food supply. As it appears there is no significant move toward this despite recent trends, so the rest of us living under their leadership will suffer the consequences of their inaction.