EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz, James Comer Demand DOJ Investigate Environmental Orgs Promoting CCP Interests While Avoiding FARA

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer sent a letter Thursday to the DOJ demanding an investigation into why environmental organizations are allowed to promote Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interests without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, in which the two GOP lawmakers mention they launched an investigation into environmental nonprofits’ collusion with the Biden administration in order to promote environmental policy that would hurt the U.S. economy and American people. The letter lays out ties many of these organizations have to foreign governments and mentions concerns that these groups are attempting to avoid compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The letter also highlights examples of these organizations’ advocacy, ties to China and direct communications with White House officials.

“Earlier this year, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, we launched an investigation into environmental nonprofits’ collusion with the Biden administration to drive radical environmental policy that negatively impacts the American people and the country’s economy,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.d

Here Is What The Lawmakers Are Demanding In The Letter:

“Documents sufficient to show the original date of registration as an agent of a foreign principal pursuant to FARA for NRDC, RMI, Climate Imperative Foundation, Rewiring America, and/or Windward Fund.”

“All documents and communications between DOJ and the following organizations or their related tax-exempt organizations listed in the nonprofits’ Form 990 tax documents, including but not limited to letters of inquiry or advisory opinions, referring or relating to FARA registration by the following groups or their related tax-exempt organizations.”

“Documents concerning any financial relationship between the following organizations and any entity or individual associated with any Chinese official, Chinese national, or Chinese business interest, including their agents, representatives, or intermediaries.”

“The extensive ties many of these organizations have to foreign governments and U.S. adversaries is publicly documented and raises concerns that these groups are attempting to skirt compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). We are writing to request that the Department of Justice (DOJ) clarify the legal status of these organizations,” they added. (RELATED: Congress Questions US Environmental Group’s Ties To The Chinese Government)

The lawmakers called for the information to be provided to their offices no later than Aug. 17. (RELATED: House Republicans Demand Info On Climate Groups’ Ties To China)

“It is likely that some environmental groups pushing clean energy policies here in the U.S. are acting as foreign agents, but have not registered as such, in violation of FARA,” the lawmakers added in the letter.

The Caller contacted the DOJ about the letter, to which they did not immediately respond.