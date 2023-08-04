Army’s Top Officer Steps Down, Leaving Position Vacant Indefinitely

The Army’s highest-ranking officer relinquished his post on Friday after 40 years in the service, but his incumbent will not take his place due to a lawmaker’s procedural tactic holding up the next Army Chief of Staff’s official confirmation.

Gen. James McConville advocated for the Army’s modernization program and dealing with deteriorating recruitment issues during his last four years as Chief of Staff. President Joe Biden nominated Gen. Randy George, currently deputy to the Army chief of staff, to take McConville’s place as the Army’s representative on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in July, but he will not formally accept the role until Congress and the Biden administration reach a solution over Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold.

McConville began his Army tenure as an aviator and commanded in both Iraq and Afghanistan, previously serving as commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, according to his biography. He held several staff positions, including vice chief of staff for the Army. (RELATED: ‘This Is Absolutely Not Over’: Alabama Republicans Blast Biden For Space Command Headquarters Pick)

While vice chief under Gen. Mark Milley, then the Army’s highest ranking officer, the service embarked on an ambitious plan to revamp Army technology focusing on six foundational priorities: long-range artillery, next-generation combat vehicles, advanced rotorcraft, digital networks, air and missile defense and soldier lethality.

“We find ourselves once again facing threats of great-power competition and the specter of large-scale conflict,” he said in 2019, the year he became the Army’s top officer, according to the Association of the United States Army. “And we have the opportunity to ensure that our Army remains the most dominant land force in the world for the next four decades, but we have to adapt.”

Many of his efforts to prepare the Army for fighting with near-peer adversaries — most notably China — are slated to be operational by the 2030s, according to Army Times.

However, McConville’s Army has also struggled to overcome recruiting challenges that have seen ends strength reduced to about 450,000 soldiers

Part of the way to address manpower problems is to ensure that soldiers are highly trained and equipped, McConville told the outlet. “If you can’t carry a big stick, you’re gonna carry a sharp stick,” he said.

“Retention is really good. I think we need to do a better job on recruiting. We had a bad year last year. This year is going to be better. I don’t want to be too optimistic. The trends are in the right direction.”

Congrats to my friend Gen. McConville on a remarkable career. Under your leadership, the @USArmy is stronger than ever before. Thanks for more than 40 yrs of sacrifice & dedication to our nation. America is more prepared to deter & defeat future threats because of your service. pic.twitter.com/V0EsYUYifT — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) August 3, 2023

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, McConville’s equivalent in the Marine Corps, also relinquished his command in July. Assistant Commandant Gen. Eric Smith, the nominee to replace Berger, has been performing a dual role since then.

Joint Chief members are legally required to complete four-year terms; the last time the Army had an acting chief was likely in 1972, according to Military.com.

Tuberville’s hold “introduces uncertainty into the chain of command at a time when we need to be focused on our mission, ” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.