‘Very Nice! Quite Decadent!’: Caramelized Onions Blow Kamala Away

The recommendation of having caramelized onions with cream cheese seemed to impress Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris called the recommendation “very nice” and “quite decadent.”

While waiting for her cheese order to be finished, one of the men behind the counter explained the cheese she had picked out, Fromage blanc, was similar in texture to cream cheese and suggested it would taste good with caramelized onions.

“It’s actually a Fromage blanc, but it comes across like cream cheese,” the man told Harris, adding you could put “fresh strawberries” and “fresh fruit” on it.

Kamala Harris asks a cheese vendor what savory food item he would recommend with cream cheese. “Maybe some caramelized onions?” “Oh! That would be nice! Oh I like that! That would be very nice! Quite decadent, and very nice!” pic.twitter.com/ekNLbLikjk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2023

Harris questioned what savory foods he would recommend to go with the cheese.

“What if it was savory?” she asked, questioning if he recommended lox of salmon.

“Something savory?” he asked.

“Not lox right? Not like the smoked …. yeah …smoked meat?” Harris asked him.

The guy then suggested to her that “maybe some caramelized onions” would work well before telling her to “give it a go.”

"Oh! That would be nice. Oh, I like that. That would be very nice." Harris could be heard saying. "Quite decadent, and very nice!"