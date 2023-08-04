Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Struck By Starting Gate At County Fair

A five-year-old girl died Wednesday after being struck by the starting gate for a harness race at an Illinois county fair three days earlier, officials announced.

Harper Finn was sitting in the grandstand at the Effingham County Fair when she was struck by the folding arm of a starting gate, WCIA reported.

“If you haven’t seen a pace car it’s a little difficult to explain. But the car has two large wings on the back that when they start off the races it keeps all of the horses in order,” Sheriff Paul Kuhns explained, according to the Kansas City Star. “It keeps them from passing the pace car. But after they get the horses started and, on the pace, then those gates, those wings, fold up along the side of the car and the car can go on or turn off.”

People across Central Illinois are mourning the death of Harper Finn after the news broke of her passing Thursday morning. People at the Coles County Fair called the situation devastating and said the entire community is heartbroken.https://t.co/QPz7wYkN0n — WCIA.com (@WCIA3) August 4, 2023



On Sunday, however, the gate failed to fold and flew into the stands, striking Finn, Central Illinois Proud reported.

Finn was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, but died of her injuries on the evening of Aug. 2, just hours after a large prayer vigil was held for the child at the grandstand, the Effingham Daily News reported. “It’s such a tragedy and we feel it down to almost every person, because we’re such a tight-knit community,” Kuhns said, according to the Kansas City Star. (RELATED: Florida Toddler Driving Golf Cart Allegedly Hits, Kills 7-Year-Old)

The Effingham County Fair canceled the remaining harness races scheduled for the fair and has pledged to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office as it investigates the incident. “We appreciate the public’s assistance and willingness to help in this investigation, and our deepest condolences go out to the Finn family and all of those involved,” Kuhns said, according to WCIA.