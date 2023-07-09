1-Year-Old Girl Killed After Mom Allegedly Runs Her Over Accidentally

A one-year-old girl died Saturday in Cottonwood, Arizona after her mother reportedly accidentally ran over her while moving her car near their house.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said a mother called 911 Saturday to report she had run over her 13-month-old baby, Cyra Rose Thoeming, while trying to park the car as near as possible to the family’s house. The mother was reportedly moving the vehicle out of a tiny and tight place. She alleged she ensured Cyra — in her car seat — was in a safe space during the maneuver. (RELATED: Woman Charged With Murder After Baby Dies Drinking Her Fentanyl Infused Breastmilk)

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries,” reported the sheriff’s office.

Cyra was rushed to the Verde Valley Medical Center, where medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the little girl. Despite these efforts, the infant was pronounced dead.

The little girl’s mother was not charged and the sheriff’s office is still examining the tragic case, according to the New York Post. Fundraising was reportedly initated to help the family.

“In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family, animals and the water,” Cyra’s uncle wrote on the GoFundMe page. “There isn’t anyone who didn’t smile their biggest after spending just a moment with her.”